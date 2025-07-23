LeBron James spotted singing along to Drake diss track in France amid ongoing beef
One of the more entertaining situations during this NBA offseason has been watching the beef between longtime friends Drake and LeBron James. Ever since the King was seen singing along to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' a diss track about the Canadian rapper, there has been an ongoing feud.
Drake recently took a shot at James by covering up the tattoo he had of LeBron by having it turned into a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tattoo instead. And if he thought that might make James reconsider how much he loves' Kendrick's devastating diss track, Bron has immediately proven that false.
RELATED: Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar
The Los Angeles Lakers man is enjoying his time off like most wealthy people; he's holidaying on the French Coast. James was spotted at the La Guerite restaurant in Cannes, vibing heavily and singing along to the verse on Lamar's song where he calls Drake a pedophile.
Jeff Bezos's presence nearby didn't seem to matter; LeBron's wife, Savannah, was also spotted singing along to the song. It's safe to say that either the James Gang thoroughly enjoys that song, or the beef with Drake runs a lot deeper than fans have realized just yet.
LeBron James is about to enter his 23rd NBA season, and he's seemingly at a point where he doesn't much care about the optics of what he's doing. His immediate future with the Lakers seems clear for now as well, so no one other than Drake is likely to have a problem with him having fun like this.
