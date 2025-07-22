ESPN First Take makes embarrassing mistake while hyping up Dallas Cowboys
By Matt Reed
ESPN always has a way of circling back to the Dallas Cowboys when it comes to finding topics to talk about on their shows, and that's especially the case on First Take now that the NFL season is finally close to returning.
First Take was discussing the Cowboys' current outlook ahead of the 2025 season and touched on the Micah Parsons drama as he seeks out a new contract, but that's when the ESPN program made a huge error when they shifted back to the offensive side of the football.
The show cut to a clip of the Cowboys during training camp with quarterback Dak Prescott unleashing a deep ball to his wide receiver for a touchdown, however, as they were quick to praise the signal caller with his new connection to George Pickens.
The problem with that is that the clip came from 2023, which was two years before Dallas traded for Pickens. The Cowboys officially open up training camp on Tuesday after reporting to their team facility on Monday.
