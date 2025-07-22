NFL owners informed of potential acquisition of league media assets by Disney
By Tyler Reed
The NFL has quickly become the most popular sport in the country. It seems like the sports world revolves around the pigskin game.
That is why getting the rights to anything that belongs to the NFL is a major move for any company in the game of media assets.
Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports is reporting that the NFL has told owners to prepare for the league's media assets to be acquired by ESPN's parent company, Disney.
Yes, it appears that Mickey Mouse is going to win again by owning the rights to the most popular sport in America.
"For four years, the league has considered selling in-house media holdings such as the NFL Network and NFL RedZone, among other properties, with Disney easily standing as the most engaged among major networks in the on-again, off-again process. The NFL, in turn, could also acquire an equity stake in ESPN, which would complete another long-planned initiative on the company’s side of the table to potentially bring in outside investors," writes Fisher.
Honestly, I'm surprised this hasn't happened yet, but fans are soon going to get a Monday night game where one team is Marvel characters and the other will be Star Wars. Actually, the more I think of that, the better it sounds.
Bring it on, Mickey!
