Kon Knueppel NIL Worth: How much does Duke star make in endorsements?
By Tyler Reed
The Duke Blue Devils are still in the hunt for the national championship as the team will meet the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16.
The headline for most of the season for the Blue Devils has been the play of freshman Cooper Flagg, who has earned all the talk that he has received.
However, Flagg has not done this alone. There are other Blue Devils stars who have helped lead the way this season, including freshman Kon Knueppel.
Knueppel is averaging 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game this season with the Blue Devils.
In the team's second round win over the Baylor Bears, Knueppel had 12 points, which was third in scoring for the team.
In today's college sports world, players can make some cash due to the start of NIL. So, how much does Knueppel actually make in endorsements?
According to On3 Sports, Knueppel has earned a projected $663 thousand through NIL endorsements. That number puts Knueppel 48th on the On3 list of earners in college basketball.
$663 thousand is a lot of money for anyone. However, for a college kid, it has to feel like being Richie Rich, and wanting to build a McDonald's inside your dorm room.
Sure, Knueppel probably has winning a national championship as his priority number one. However, if those dreams don't come to fruition, it's probably nice to know that you have over half a million dollars to hold you over until you are selected in the NBA Draft.
