Drew McIntyre continues elite social media run, calling out fan on SmackDown
By Tyler Reed
It is a great time to be a member of the WWE Universe. Fans are being treated to an incredible run on the 'Road to WrestleMania'.
From John Cena's world-changing turn to the dark side to CM Punk finally getting his chance to main event the show of shows, fans have been treated to some elite programming.
However, there has been one superstar that has been bringing it week after week, year after year, and that has been Drew McIntyre.
CM Punk warned he could get WWE 'canceled from Netflix' before X-rated 'State of the Union' rant at WWE Raw
Being the so-called "good guy" or "bad guy," McIntyre has played whatever role that has been given to him to perfection.
Currently, McIntyre has been one of the top villains in the company. On a recent episode of SmackDown, a kid in attendance tried to steal McIntyre's shine, which led to the "The Scottish Psychopath" delivering an elite tweet on the situation.
The comments made in McIntyre's post may not be PG; however, McIntyre couldn't help but respect the kid throwing up the middle finger with the line, "Hate recognises hate."
It appears Cena, being a bad apple, has the kids learning new tricks. Next thing you know, they may start doing chops in an area of the body that will not be tolerated by adults. Wrestling is back in a big way, people; time to lean into it.
