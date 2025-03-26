WWE's WrestleMania After Dark to feature star-studded music lineup
By Josh Sanchez
The stars will be out in Las Vegas, Nevada for WrestleMania 41 weekend in April. The two-day WrestleMania event will take place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, but the pre-show festivities kick off on Thursday, April 17.
WWE will be holding a WrestleMania After Dark event that will feature appearances from several of the company's superstars and a star-studded musical lineup at LIV and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
The lineup was announced with Grammy-nominated producer Metro Boomin and Machine Gun Kelly headlining on different nights, along with performances from Flo Rida and Valentine Khan.
WWE superstars who are set to appear are Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, and more.
Tickets for WrestleMania After Dark are set to go on sale on Friday, March 28, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
