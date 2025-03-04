CM Punk warned he could get WWE 'canceled from Netflix' before X-rated 'State of the Union' rant at WWE Raw
By Simon Head
CM Punk woke up and chose violence before this week's episode of WWE Raw.
"The Second City Saint's" plans to headline Wrestlemania for the first time were scuppered at Elimination Chamber at the weekend when an already-eliminated Seth Rollins blindsided him, and John Cena, who was the only member of the match who didn't have to qualify his way in, choked him out to secure his spot in the main event against Cody Rhodes.
Punk's elimination was largely overshadowed by what happened next, as Cena executed a historic heel turn to align with "The Final Boss" The Rock, and stun Rhodes in a segment that will go down in wrestling lore.
But, as Raw went on air on Netflix last night, all eyes were on an irate Punk as he sped his car into the backstage area and stormed into the arena.
Grabbing a mic, he climbed the announce desk and made his feelings known in an X-rated rant as he warned, "Let's start this show off with a bang! This is going to be a lot of fun. Not for you, but for me. I'm liable to get us canceled off Netflix right now!"
Punk then declared that he was delivering a "State of the Union address" as he took aim at his enemies, with two men in particular lined up in his crosshairs – The Rock and John Cena.
"The Rock? The Final Boss? Listen up, Dwayne, you bald fraud!" he roared.
"You think because you're on the board of directors, you're immune from criticism? Well, you don't know who you're dealing with.
"You are dealing with the 'Best in the World.' Middle aged and crazy, walked back into the WWE after 10 years and literally marched through hell to receive opportunities at the big dance.
"And you, 'Mr. Midlife Crisis,' just decide to walk in when you feel like it and hide behind the fact that you think you're a bigger star than everybody here.
"I would love to say all of this to your face, but you have not graced us with your presence, to do your bullshit, to hit your arm, to pretend that you care about this business that gives you goosebumps.
"I have never been so delusional. I have never been so desperate to wear a fake title and proclaim myself 'The People's Champion,' because I don't deserve it, I EARN it!
"I have never been so desperate to sell my soul. And that brings me to you, John Cena. 'You can't see me?' Well now we can all see through you.
"You stole something from me in the Elimination Chamber, a match that, after 20 years of 'Hustle, Loyalty and Respect,' I gave you the benefit of the doubt when you didn't qualify. I thought what you did in the past secured your future.
"You're not gonna fool me twice. 'Hustle, Loyalty, Respect' for 20-plus years, and now everybody sees what I've known all along – that you've been selling all these people and all these kids bullshit!"
"Who gave up in the Elimination Chamber? It wasn't me. You'll never see CM Punk give up on his dreams of main eventing Wrestlemania. Ironically, 'Mr. Don't Quit.' 'Mr. Don't Give Up.' You gave up on yourself.
"You gave up on all of these people. You gave up on all those kids. The joke's on you. I'm gonna see you down the road, and I'm gonna get my hands on the both of you bald frauds. And when I do, you're gonna make a wish that I never did."
Punk's incendiary promo then saw him turn his attention to Seth Rollins, but he was quickly interrupted by Rollins' entrance music and the pair charged at each other as they engaged in a lengthy brawl that saw them scrap back and forth while a plethora of security staff and Raw GM Adam Pearce tried, and largely failed, to keep them apart.
It was as explosive a start to a WWE Raw as we've seen, and without doubt the most adrenaline-fueled opening segment of WWE's Netflix era so far.
It also hints that there are much bigger things to come. Punk and Rollins were later booked to face off inside a steel cage at Madison Square Garden on next week's Raw, but as his promo made all too clear, Punk's unfinished business doesn't end with Rollins. The Rock and Cena are numbers one and two on the "Best in the World's" hit list.
