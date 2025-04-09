NFL star Tyreek Hill involved in 'domestic dispute,' police respond: report
Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and his wife Monday, according to an incident report obtained by Local 10 News in Miami.
The report claims authorities said Alesia Vaccaro, Hill's mother-in-law, called police after claiming she saw Hill throw a laptop on the floor, then grab his daughter and begin walking toward the balcony of their residence.
Hill, 31, was described as “very aggressive and impulsive” by his mother-in-law, who said she feared for her daughter’s safety, the incident report stated.
Keeta Hill said she is “in the process of filing for a divorce,” according to police, while the report claims Tyreek Hill told officers he had just returned from training and was discussing therapy with his wife when their argument escalated.
Monday’s incident is the latest in a string of off-the-field issues for the wide receiver.
In a lawsuit, social media influencer Sophie Hall alleged last year that Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her while the two were participating in a football drill.
Hill was also cited in Sept. 2024 following an altercation with a police officer during Week 1 of the NFL regular season. The traffic citations were later dismissed when the charging officers failed to appear in court.
Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro and won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.
