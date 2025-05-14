Dodgers' surprising roster move marks the end of an era in Los Angeles
Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes' 11-year career in Los Angeles was easily forgotten at a distance, but allowed keen observers in on a few moments of greatness.
It was Barnes who stepped up to be the Dodgers' primary catcher in the 2017 World Series when Yasmani Grandal endured an uncharacteristic slump, and in 2020 when Will Smith needed a breather behind the plate.
"Pity the backup catcher, so often the forgotten man in late October," wrote Tyler Kepner of the New York Times when Barnes had a run-scoring sacrifice bunt and a home run in Game 3 of the 2020 World Series.
Barnes caught the final out of that series, when the Dodgers broke a 32-year championship drought. He endured for another four years as Smith's backup until Wednesday, when the 35-year-old backstop was designated for assignment in favor of top prospect Dalton Rushing.
It's the end of an era for the Dodgers, who had counted on Barnes to back up everyone from A.J. Ellis to Carlos Ruiz to Russell Martin, in addition to Grandal and Smith.
Barnes was acquired by Andrew Friedman in one of his first moves as president of baseball operations, a blockbuster trade at the 2014 Winter Meetings that sent Dee Strange-Gordon and Dan Haren to Miami and Kiké Hernández and Andrew Heaney to Los Angeles.
Barnes was never the Dodgers' primary catcher, yet he persevered thanks to his superior framing and game-calling skills. He slashed .223/.322/.338 from 2015-25, and never drew more than 262 plate appearances in a single season.
Now, the team will turn to Rushing, who provides a valuable left-handed bat off the bench. The Dodgers' second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Rushing was slashing .273/.396/.511 in 37 games with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate this season.
The changing of the backup catcher isn't usually a major news item. But for the defending World Series champions, the arrival of a consensus Top-30 prospect is the exception that proves the rule.
