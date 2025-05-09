MLB agent confirms client has $100 million endorsement portfolio

Our Driving Athlete; Shohei Ohtani; visited Porsche Experience Center Tokyo and enjoyed the driving program.#ポルシェ ドライビングアスリート #大谷翔平 が、ポルシェ・エクスペリエンスセンター東京を訪問。プログラムを体験。#porsche #shoheiohtani #mlb #drivenbydreams pic.twitter.com/vGTRfKgYMO