Three-time All-Star, former Yankees infielder announces sudden retirement
Matt Carpenter, who made three All-Star teams in a 14-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres, announced his retirement Wednesday.
Carpenter made the announcement on Sports Spectrum’s Get In The Game podcast speaking with former teammate Scot Linebrink.
“I wanted to take this opportunity on this podcast, here with you, and officially announce my retirement from baseball. I was very fortunate enough to play for some great organizations, and had quite a thrill being able to don the St. Louis Cardinals logo for many years, a brief stint with the New York Yankees, and also the San Diego Padres.” Carpenter told former MLB pitcher Scott Linebrink.
Carpenter went on to thank his family, before adding that he’s “excited for what’s next.”
RELATED: New golf series will follow Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. around the world
The 39-year-old returned to St. Louis, the city he called home from 2011-21, for his final season in 2024. He did not sign a contract for the 2025 season.
Carpenter retires with a career slash line of .259/.366/.449, 329 doubles, 28 triples, 179 home runs, 659 RBIs, and 813 runs scored for three different teams. He spent the 2022 season with the Yankees and enjoyed a brief renaissance as a 36-year-old, putting together a 1.138 OPS and 2.4 bWAR in 47 games.
RELATED: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
But Carpenter could not follow up that performance with the San Diego Padres in 2023, or the Cardinals in 2024. He'll be remembered most fondly in St. Louis, where he made three All-Star teams, helped the Cards capture the 2013 National League pennant, and appeared in 50 postseason games in his career, compiling six home runs and 21 RBIs.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTubechannel
NBA DRAFT: NBA fans scream conspiracy as Dallas Mavericks win NBA Draft Lottery
NBA: Mavericks GM Nico Harrison celebrates after shocking NBA Draft Lottery win
NFL: ESPN makes major announcement about Super Bowl LXI coverage
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly turns down ABC's ‘Dancing With The Stars’
VIRAL: Livvy Dunne stuns in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, ready for impact after LSU