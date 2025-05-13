New golf series will follow Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. around the world
Golf and photography: even the most popular athletes in the world enjoy two of the most stereotypical retirement hobbies, too.
Of course, if you're Ken Griffey Jr., those hobbies take you more interesting places than the rest of us. The Hall of Famer was among the credentialed photographers at The Masters gallery in April.
RELATED: Newest Masters photographer is a Baseball Hall of Famer
Now, Griffey is turning his other retirement passion into a television event.
Hartbeat and Bark Bark Studios announced the debut of Caddie & The Kid, a brand new golf travel series hosted by Griffey and former PGA TOUR caddie, comedian, and ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins. The first episode drops Thursday on Kevin Hart's LOL! Network YouTube channel.
The trailer suggests a light-hearted, trash-talk filled romp across various courses in the U.S.:
The premiere episode features an array of guests including former NFL quarterback & Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, Mariners stars Julio Rodríguez, Logan Gilbert, and franchise icon Ichiro Suzuki, Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean, former LPGA pro Cheyenne Woods, ex-MLB outfielder Aaron Hicks, and YouTube golf creator Micah Morris.
“Mike and I became friends through golf and photography,” Griffey said in a press release. “We always talked about doing a show, and this is a great way for everyone to see my new retirement quest… beating Michael at golf all over the country and world. It’s gonna be a fun ride letting y’all into our circle one trip at a time.”
