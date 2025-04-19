Diehard WWE fan had a unique WrestleMania request for Rhea Ripley
By Matt Reed
WrestleMania 41 is destined to have some iconic WWE moments inside the ring with top stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and more competing over the weekend in Las Vegas. However, the biggest name in women's wrestling, Rhea Ripley, will also be there and she's already become the center of attention during the lead up to the massive wrestling spectacle.
RELATED: Rhea Ripley breaks the internet with bikini selfie ahead of WrestleMania
Since her storyline romantic split from Dominik Mysterio, Ripley has become the face of women's wrestling and made her fan favorite ahead of the 41st edition of the biggest event in the sport.
In fact, Ripley has received so much attention that fans are dying to get a moment of time with her, and that was the case ahead of WrestleMania this week when a man had her sign his adoption certificate and asked if she could be his new "Mami."
The 28 year old Ripley will compete in a triple threat match at WrestleMania for the Women's World Championship alongside Bianca Belair and IYO SKY on Night 2 of the two-day event. The full lineup of events for WrestleMania will also feature Rhodes against Cena, as well as well Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk facing off.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Lane Kiffin has hilarious reaction to Carson Beck's potential NIL deal with Miami
NBA: Gregg Popovich taken in ambulance after 'medical emergency'
NFL: Super Bowl champion goes viral after forgetting which NFL team he plays on
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 live stream, start time, match card & more
VIRAL: LSU superstar Livvy Dunne bids farewell to college gymnastics