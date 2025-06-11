The Big Lead

Deion Sanders provides inspiring update after Colorado absence due to health issue

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has given an update to fans after news surfaced that he is battling an "unspecified health issue' keeping him away from the team.

By Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders sent out a direct message to his fans and supporters on Wednesday morning. After news surfaced that the Colorado football coach is dealing with an "unspecified health issue" that is keeping him away from the team, he is making his first public comments.

Coach Prime wanted everyone to know he is in good spirits and thankful for all of the well wishes that are coming his way.

Sanders sent out his message on social media.

"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers," he wrote on X. "THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Sanders also wanted the Buffs faithful to know that he will be returning to Boulder once everything is sorted out.

"I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other," he added. "I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!

"I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything."

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. / Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We wish Sanders a fully and speedy recovery.

Colorado, which opened its annual summer football camps last week, will open the 2025 college football season on August 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

