Deion Sanders provides inspiring update after Colorado absence due to health issue

By Josh Sanchez
Deion Sanders sent out a direct message to his fans and supporters on Wednesday morning. After news surfaced that the Colorado football coach is dealing with an "unspecified health issue" that is keeping him away from the team, he is making his first public comments.
Coach Prime wanted everyone to know he is in good spirits and thankful for all of the well wishes that are coming his way.
Sanders sent out his message on social media.
"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers," he wrote on X. "THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!
Sanders also wanted the Buffs faithful to know that he will be returning to Boulder once everything is sorted out.
"I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other," he added. "I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!
"I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything."
We wish Sanders a fully and speedy recovery.
Colorado, which opened its annual summer football camps last week, will open the 2025 college football season on August 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
