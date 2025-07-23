Deion Sanders makes trip to Buccaneers training camp in support of son Shilo Sanders
By Tyler Reed
Love him or hate him, Deion Sanders is one of the most polarizing figures in all of football. When it was announced that Sanders would be taking over the Colorado football program, nearly everyone had an opinion.
In his second season as coach of the Buffaloes, Sanders led the team to their first nine-win season since 2016. Sanders' squad also celebrated a Heisman Trophy winner, as new Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter took home that honor.
However, the biggest story regarding Sanders' time with the program has been around his son Shedeur, who slid in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. Shedeur will be looking to prove the haters wrong; however, his brother Shilo Sanders is looking for just an opportunity.
Shilo was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, and now, Sanders will be looking to turn heads in his first camp. He was also be doing it in front of a proud father.
"Prime Time" was seen in attendance at Buccaneers training camp to show support for his son. This would have the exact opposite effect on me. Having my dad watch me at an NFL training camp would have me sick. I guess that's why I'm sitting in my pajamas writing about sports instead of playing them.
