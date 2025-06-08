UFC star Nick Diaz allegedly 'drugged' while taken to Mexican rehab facility
By Matt Reed
Nick Diaz was one of the biggest names in UFC at one point, but now there's a wild story developing about his whereabouts and what his girlfriend has described as the mixed martial artist being "forcibly taken" across the Mexican border.
Diaz's girlfriend alleges that his cousin, Ruben, took Diaz down to Mexico "against his will" after drugging him in order to take him to a rehabilitation facility in Baha.
In her Instagram Stories post, Diaz's girlfriend also alleges that UFC and Nate Diaz are paying for the trip to the rehab site, while suggesting that Diaz has escaped from the facility on multiple occasions but has been brought back because he's not allowed to leave.
Diaz last fought in UFC back in 2021 when he was defeated by Robbie Lawler, but everyone is now wondering about the safety of the former MMA star if the rumors presenetd by his girlfriend are true.
