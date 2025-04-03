New York Giants mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the New York Giants with the No. 3 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Carter, the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who led college football in tackles for loss (24) in 2024, could be a long-term replacement for Kayvon Thibodeaux should New York opt to decline his fifth-year option and let him walk in 2026.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: The Giants love what they'd have up front on defense with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and now, Carter.
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Nate Davis, USA Today: It’s a matter of debate what the best professional position is for Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and an equally accomplished offensive weapon and defender. Bad as the Giants were in 2024, they enter 2025 with a solid group of receivers and corners. That means a golden opportunity to take a unique, elite player like Hunter and allowing him to play both positions in the NFL — as he desires to do — without demanding he cover top receivers, be the team’s primary target or play an inordinate numbers of snaps as he settles into whatever his role develops into.
Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network: I expect Travis Hunter to primarily play cornerback with 20-ish snaps per game on the offensive side of the ball for New York in this scenario. He can help the Giants in a number of areas from day one.
Pro Football Network: There hasn’t been a prospect like Travis Hunter in years. While he has upside as a receiver, his elite ball skills and fluidity make him even more dangerous as a cornerback. No matter where he plays, expect him to contribute on both sides of the ball.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: It seems likely that the Giants will get phone calls from teams looking to move up into this spot, but sitting tight and taking a player who could impact Brian Daboll's team on either (or both?) sides of the ball is the play.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Field Yates, ESPN: Despite the Giants' signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, I just don't buy them passing on Sanders. If the team is bullish on Sanders being its franchise quarterback, the veteran signings are irrelevant. This would be a move about the future and stability. Sanders throws with pristine accuracy and touch — he passed for 4,134 yards and completed 74% of his throws last season — but he must improve his urgency under duress.
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: One former NFL coach who watched a lot of Sanders was reminded of when Mac Jones came out of college, wondering whether he has any elite traits. ... But that coach also believes Sanders is very accurate.
