Ryan Day expects to remain Ohio State's head coach amid rumors: "I have one of the best jobs in America"
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addressed rumors of his job status on Wednesday, according to Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic.
Day was asked by reporters if he expected to be the Buckeyes' head coach next season, and simply responded "Yes."
The sixth-year head coach went on to say that he sympathizes with fans' frustrations following a fourth straight loss to archrivals Michigan, but explained that his focus is now on bigger things than ending a losing streak to a hated foe.
“We have to go forward,” he said, "The mindset is to go win the whole thing now. You can’t go back and second guess things at this point. We have to move forward.”
Day is one of the most successful coaches in college football in the last six years, amassing a 66-10 record. But for a Buckeyes team that has annual national title hopes, his consistent habit of missing the Playoff field and losing at least two games per year has frustrated fans, and the fact that one of those losses has been to the Wolverines each year has pushed that frustration to fury.
Despite the loss, Day said the Buckeyes plan to fight for a title once they make the playoff field.
“There’s no way to defend losing four years in a row, but I can tell you this, we’re going to play really hard in this game,” Day said. “We’re going to swing as hard as we possibly can. … I get the frustration, I know what comes with this job, but we’ve won a lot of games around here too, we’ve lost some key ones, but we are right there. When you are really close and feel frustrated, you have to push through.”
The loss led to rampant speculation about Day's job status, and even led some in the media to wonder if Day himself would want to stay with Ohio State amid the ever-growing scrutiny and criticism.
However, the coach told the media that he had no intention of leaving at this point.
“This is a wonderful place,” Day said. “I have one of the best jobs in America. I’m disappointed more than anybody. We’ll continue to move and figure out what it is and overcome this obstacle.”
Currently, the Buckeyes are projected to be the eighth seed in the Playoff field, behind fellow at-large teams Georgia, Notre Dame, and Penn State, and are projected to host the ninth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the first round. A win against the Vols would put Ohio State in a rematch with top-seeded Oregon, although Championship Saturday could see some shuffling to the field.
