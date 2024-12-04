Iowa State Athletic Director makes wild statement about his team's ranking
By Max Weisman
The 10-2 Iowa State Cyclones were ranked 16th in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, released Tuesday night. However, Iowa State is playing in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday and a win would secure them an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. Cyclones Athletic Director Jamie Pollard believes the rankings have a flaw.
On X, Pollard posted that he wishes the committee took into account strength of schedule more.
"Disappointing that strength of schedule clearly does not matter for SMU, Indiana and Boise State," he wrote. "Message is clear - win as many games as possible regardless of who you play. Time to rethink non-conference scheduling. Very different standards than the basketball committee."
RELATED: College Football Playoff Committee explains rankings of bubble teams
Here's the thing. According to ESPN's FPI, Indiana's strength of schedule was ranked 65th in the country, SMU's 75th and Boise State 86th. Based on Pollard's comments you'd think Iowa State's was in the top 20 or even higher, but their strength of schedule is actually ranked behind Indiana's at 68th.
SMU's Athletic Director Rick Hart fired back at Pollard, detailing the two team's nonconference schedule.
If Hart thought that would shut up Pollard, he was wrong. The Cyclones AD returned serve.
"Rick, beat Clemson Saturday and I will respect your ranking," Pollard wrote. "Until then you did not play Clemson, Miami, Georgia Tech or Syracuse AND lost to BYU at home. Looks like your lawn may be artificial."
While Pollard is right that SMU benefitted from an easy schedule, not having to play four of the next five highest-ranked ACC teams, Iowa State didn't play a lot of good Big 12 teams either. The Cyclones' best win came in the final week of the season against then-No. 24 Kansas State and didn't play Arizona State, BYU or Colorado. Additionally, Iowa State's two losses are to 8-4 Texas Tech and 5-7 Kansas, whereas SMU lost to No. 18 BYU.
Both teams just need to win on Saturday to automatically make the playoff, but the fighting over each other's different schedules seem silly when neither played too tough of a conference or non-conference schedule. In a perfect world, these two teams will meet on the gridiron to settle their Athletic Directors' friendly feud.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Retaining Trent Dilfer shows UAB doesn’t care about winning
NBA: How worried should the Lakers be about LeBron?
MLB: Aroldis Chapman is not the answer for the Red Sox
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Mike Tomlin hates ‘Hard Knocks’ but will be its biggest star