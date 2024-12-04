Jackson Arnold's best landing spots after Oklahoma QB enters transfer portal
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold opted to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.
Arnold endured a rough season at Oklahoma, struggling to find any kind of consistency in the passing game, due in part to a rash of injuries that saw the Sooners down their top five pass catchers for most of the season.
While the market for Arnold likely took a hit following his struggles, he remains a former five-star recruit, with a full two years of eligibility left, meaning he's likely to have a fair number of suitors. Who are the teams most likely to land the quarterback, and where would he most thrive?
TCU HORNED FROGS
TCU may have found a quarterback they like in sophomore Josh Hoover, who came on late this season to really seize the starting job. But if the Horned Frogs are looking to make an upgrade, they could be in the mix for Arnold next season.
TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles recruited Arnold hard during his time at Arkansas, and likely hasn't forgotten what he liked about the former five-star recruit in the last couple years. Depending on the price tag, we could see the Horned Frogs take a shot with Arnold.
USC TROJANS
After a disappointing 2024-25 season, one thing is for sure, USC needs a new quarterback. Initial starter Miller Moss is transferring after being benched, and replacement Jayden Maiava looked solid, but unspectacular in three games at the end of the season.
In other words, head coach Lincoln Riley is going to be hitting the transfer market hard for a quarterback, and he could do a lot worse than Arnold.
We've seen Riley work wonders with formerly highly-touted signal callers whose stock has fallen (Jalen Hurts, anyone?) , and Arnold's mobility and knack for throwing outside of the pocket both fit what Riley likes to do with quarterbacks much more than either Moss or Maiava did. If Arnold's issues last year throwing the ball were more due to the wideouts on the field than they were about Arnold's actual skills, this could be a beautiful match.
MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS
Mississippi State was the bottom of the SEC barrel last season, going 2-10 on the year, and 0-8 in SEC play under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs were bereft of talent on both sides of the ball, but Lebby is hoping to change that, and landing Arnold would go a long way towards building something of value in Starkville.
Don't forget, Lebby was the offensive coordinator who recruited Arnold to play for the Sooners. It was his system that the quarterback was supposed to play in, not Seth Littrell's. If Arnold is eager to prove that he can work as a college quarterback, going back to the system you were recruited to play in is a great way to do just that.
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
This one comes with a big caveat: Alabama currently has a quarterback they really, really like, in Jalen Milroe. The redshirt junior is currently draft eligible, and could jump to the NFL this offseason, where he's currently projected as a second-round pick.
If Milroe stays, the Crimson Tide are going to stick with him. They won nine games and made the playoff despite a transitional roster with Milroe at the helm, and figure to be even better next year.
But if Milroe leaves, look for head coach Kalen DeBoer to kick the tires on potential portal quarterbacks, and no one in the portal fits what DeBoer looks for in quarterbacks better than Arnold. He's mobile, quick on his feet, has a good release, and throws a solid deep ball. We've seen what DeBoer's offense can do. for quick quarterbacks with big arms in Milroe and Michael Penix, Jr. Now, Arnold could be the next in line for the Crimson Tide.
