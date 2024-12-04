Oklahoma's top transfer targets after Jackson Arnold enters portal
The Oklahoma Sooners are about to go portal shopping.
With the news that previous starting quarterback Jackson Arnold is entering the transfer portal, Oklahoma finds itself in the position of potentially needing a quarterback for next season. Freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. is still on the roster, yes, but struggled with consistency throughout the season, and may not actually be ready for the bright lights of SEC play next year. If he's not, who could the Sooners get?
JOHN MATEER
This is the most logical move for everyone involved. Oklahoma hired Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to fill the same role at Oklahoma this offseason. Arbuckle's high-octane, high-tempo offense is designed to allow for big plays from its quarterbacks, both with their arms and their legs, and was perfectly exemplified by Cougars quarterback John Mateer this season.
RELATED: Jackson Arnold's best landing spots after Oklahoma QB enters transfer portal
Mateer threw for 3,139 yards on the year, along with 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also ran for another 826 yards and 15 touchdowns in Arbuckle's offense. He was the ultimate chaos factor, and Arbuckle showed a knack for aiming that chaos directly at opposing defenses, wreaking havoc.
Pairing Mateer with superior receivers and an offense he's already shown he can thrive in would be an incredible way to supercharge the Sooners offense immediately.
KAIDON SALTER
If the Sooners can't get Mateer for whatever reason, there's a quarterback who could prove just as useful in Arbuckle's system. Former Liberty signal caller Kaidon Salter is a true dual-threat quarterback, and has the arm and legs to thrive in Oklahoma's new high-octane offense.
In Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell's spread option system, he threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, while rushing for 587 yards and 7 scores. It was a regression from 2023, when Salter threw for over 2,300 yards and ran for almost 1,100 while racking up 44 total touchdowns. He's got the athleticism and skills to run Arbuckle's system, and could thrive in Norman.
MALACHI NELSON
One of the strangest stories in recent college football history is that of former 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. Nelson was a five-star recruit, and the 12th-best prospect in the country in 2023 when he committed to USC. Nelson didn't really see the field for the Trojans last year, and lost the starting job to Miller Moss this past offseason, so he left for Boise State.
Once again, though, Nelson found himself riding the bench, this time behind Maddux Madson for the Broncos.
While Nelson's inability to win the starting job in Boise is a concern, he's still just a redshirt sophomore, with multiple years of eligibility left and all of the physical tools that made him such a tantalizing prospect in 2023. His arm strength would make him an excellent fit in Arbuckle's system, and the former top recruit might actually walk into a quarterback battle he could win this time.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Retaining Trent Dilfer shows UAB doesn’t care about winning
NBA: How worried should the Lakers be about LeBron?
MLB: Aroldis Chapman is not the answer for the Red Sox
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Mike Tomlin hates ‘Hard Knocks’ but will be its biggest star