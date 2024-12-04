DAZN agrees to $1 billion deal to broadcast new FIFA soccer tournament
By Joe Lago
Will soccer fans watch any FIFA tournament featuring some of the world's best players? The question will be answered next summer when the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup is played in the United States.
DAZN is banking that footy fans will definitely tune in.
The streaming platform mostly known for boxing is betting big that the FIFA Club World Cup will be a smash hit. On Wednesday, DAZN announced it will be the exclusive global home for the tournament that will bring some of soccer's most legendary clubs — such as European champion Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Chelsea and Argentine rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate — to America next June.
All 63 matches will be available to watch on DAZN for free around the globe. The rights to carry the games brought a massive price tag. Reportedly, DAZN will pay close to $1 billion.
"This groundbreaking deal with FIFA is a major milestone in DAZN’s journey to be the ultimate entertainment platform of choice for sports fans everywhere," DAZN chief executive officer Shay Segev said in a statement.
“We’re delighted to have the exclusive rights to this new chapter in global club football, marking the start of our long-term relationship with FIFA and cementing our status as the home of football."
Thirty-two clubs with the biggest brands on the planet will compete in a World Cup-style tournament with four eight-team groups. The games will be contested in 12 venues across America, including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
The Club World Cup will kick off at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, June 15. The tournament final will be played at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13.
The new FIFA event comes after players publicly aired concerns over the increase in the number of matches being played each year. Manchester City star Rodri said in September that players might have "no other option" but to go on strike to decrease the demanding workload and injury risk.
A week after making those comments, the Ballon d'Or winner suffered a season-ending torn ACL.
