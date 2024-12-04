Get ready!



The @FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ is coming exclusively to #DAZN, the global home of football. ⚽



Next summer, football fans everywhere will be able to watch every minute of @FIFACWC live on https://t.co/sE4h64ltUW – for free!



Why not fuel your excitement by tuning… pic.twitter.com/OUFZ6dFYVm