"Draymond Green will clothesline you": Kings star sounds off NBA's two biggest complainers
There are a plethora of stars in the NBA and they tend to have different methods to dominate the game. While some do it quietly, others not so much.
When we talk about the latter, the name of Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is bound to pop up. After all, Green is one of the biggest trash-talkers in the league.
In fact, he uses that skill to play mind games with his opponents and more often than not, throws them off their game.
RELATED: Draymond Green is the dirtiest player in NBA history, says Skip Bayless
However, at the same time, the Warriors forward is known for unnecessarily engaging in heated conversations with the officials. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox views Green is a huge complainer.
Fox also named Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who is right up there in the conversation with Green.
"Luka's up there," Fox said. "Draymond will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, 'What'd I do?' I think a lot of guys definitely have it. Sometimes it's warranted."
Now, that's an open shot directed toward two players who are among the most popular players in the NBA. Keeping that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if Luka and Dray both clap back at Fox.
After all, Green has his own podcast, and Doncic never shies away from getting into a trash-talking contest when on the floor.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Retaining Trent Dilfer shows UAB doesn’t care about winning
NBA: How worried should the Lakers be about LeBron?
MLB: Aroldis Chapman is not the answer for the Red Sox
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Mike Tomlin hates ‘Hard Knocks’ but will be its biggest star