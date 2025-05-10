Reporter caught height shaming Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel
By Matt Reed
It's clear that there will be a long battle ahead this summer to decide which Cleveland Browns quarterback will lead the team on the field ahead of the 2025 NFL season, and rookie QB Dillon Gabriel has a long road ahead if he wants to earn the starting gig.
RELATED: NFL will reveal select games before official schedule release May 14
While Gabriel was the first of two quarterbacks taken in this year's NFL Draft, going two rounds before Shedeur Sanders, the former Oregon Ducks standout has been featuring in rookie minicamp as the leading passer early on.
Despite that fact and the reality that Gabriel will also have to battle for the job with Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett, a Cleveland beat reporter was recently seen height shaming the rookie after fulfilling his media duties.
The reporter can be seen walking behind the podium where Gabriel was standing and mouthing "I'm taller than him."
While Gabriel certainly is a bit undersized for an NFL quarterback at 5'11", it still seemed like a cheap shot for the reporter to make that comment albeit he likely didn't realize he was going to be caught on camera making the remark.
