Jayden Daniels had a savage message for Lions rookie after swapping jerseys
By Matt Reed
Jayden Daniels comes off as a quiet but confident quarterback, which has certainly done wonders for the Washington Commanders in his first season at the helm. However, the Commanders signal caller had a savage message for a fellow rookie following his team's win over the Detroit Lions last weekend.
On Deestroying's most recent podcast 'Kickin' It With Dee,' the football social media influencer revealed that Daniels swapped jerseys with Lions rookie Terrion Arnold after the NFC Divisional Round, but he included a special message when signing it.
It was simple, yet effective; "Cancun on 3! 1, 2, 3."
From Daniels' perspective, it's easy to imagine it was a fun little jab at Arnold, whom the Washington quarterback was quite familiar with from their time together in college. Daniels - who went to LSU his final season before declaring for the NFL Draft - played against Arnold and Alabama in 2023 during a game that the Crimson Tide bested the Tigers.
Obviously Arnold and the Lions didn't have those same fortunes on their side last weekend. Daniels and his Commanders are just one game away from their first Super Bowl appearance in over 33 years, and they'll have a chance to advance this weekend by knocking off their division rivals Philadelphia Eagles.
