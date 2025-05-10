NFL Brazil game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs on YouTube broadcast
By Matt Reed
For the second straight NFL season, the league will be heading back to Brazil and will showcase one of the sport's biggest franchises as the new campaign kicks off.
Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles battled the Green Bay Packers in a tightly-contested matchup that came down to the final few plays. However, this time around Front Office Sports is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs will meet fellow AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Brazil.
While the NFL typically avoids early-season divisional matchups, a Mahomes versus Justin Herbert meeting in a foreign nation will certainly have a lot of appeal for NFL fans as the new season launches.
The matchup is expected to be broadcast on YouTube after coming to an agreement with the streaming partner to carry one of the first games of the 2025 season. The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles will kick off the season on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia, however, their opponent for Week 1 hasn't be announced yet.
The league's entire schedule reveal will take place May 14, however, the NFL has decided to strategically leak several games ahead of time leading up to its official schedule release.
