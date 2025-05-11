UFC 315 results & highlights: Belal Muhammad upset, new champ crowned
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned on Saturday, May 10, with UFC 315 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Fans were treated to a championship doubleheader to cap off the night.
While the prelims were full of finishes, the pay-per-view main card was full of decisions with four straight fights going to the judges.
Benoit Saint Denis opened the main with an impressive submission victory over Kyle Prepolect in Round 2.
We then saw Natalia Silva outclass former champion Alexa Grasso, Aiemann Zahabi beat the legendary Jose Aldo in a controversial decision, and Valentina Shevchenko, who entered the bout as an underdog to challenger Manon Fiorot, successfully defend her title.
Mike Malott capped off the featured preliminary bout against Charles Radtke with a devastating knockout.
But it was Marc-Andre Barriault who had the most brutal knockout of the night over Bruno Silva.
Silva was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher.
If you missed out on Saturday night's action, we have you covered.
A full look at the UFC 315 results and highlights from the championship doubleheader can be seen below.
UFC 315 results and highlights
- Jack Della Maddalena def. Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
- Valentina Shevchenko def. Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
- Aiemann Zahabi def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Natalia Silva def. Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Benoit Saint Denis def. Kyle Prepolect via submission (arm triangle) – Round 2, 2:35
- Mike Malott def. Charles Radtke via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 0:26
- Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Jessica Andrade via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:40
- Modestas Bukauskas def. Ion Cutelaba via split decision (27-30, 30-27, 29-28)
- Navajo Stirling def. Ivan Erslan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
- Marc-Andre Barriault def. Bruno Silva via KO (punches) – Round 1, 1:27
- Daniel Santos def. Jeong Yeong Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Bekzat Almakhan def. Brad Katona via KO (punch) - Round 1, 1:04
