Top 5 NFL Draft pick goes viral for puking at Browns rookie minicamp
By Josh Sanchez
It was trial by fire for Cleveland Browns top-five pick Mason Graham, who had a rough go during the team's rookie minicamp.
It was a true "welcome to the NFL" moment.
During practice on Saturday afternoon, Graham was having a difficult time with his conditioning and eventually had puke his guts out on the field.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders has perfect response to critics, doubters at Browns rookie minicamp
Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Graham "had to rinse off his helmet" after puking during 11-on-11 drills.
Unfortunately, there is photo evidence, so don't continue scrolling if you're squirmish.
Those things are going to happen from time to time as rookies transition from college to the NFL. Or maybe he just realized he had to play for the Cleveland Browns.
Whatever the reason, Graham comes to the league with a lot of hype after starring for the Michigan Wolverines.
Graham finished his college career as a national champion, unanimous All-American, two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree, and a Rose Bowl Defensive MVP.
The future is bright, even if it is Cleveland.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Shedeur Sanders has perfect response to critics, doubters at Browns rookie minicamp
MMA: UFC 315 results & highlights: Belal Muhammad upset, new champ crowned
WNBA: Angel Reese debuts 'Chicago flag' Reebok PE in preseason finale
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL Brazil game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs on YouTube broadcast
VIRAL: Reporter caught height-shaming Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel