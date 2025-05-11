The Big Lead

Top 5 NFL Draft pick goes viral for puking at Browns rookie minicamp

New Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham went viral after it surfaced that he puked during his rookie minicamp practice with the team.

By Josh Sanchez

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham chats with defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire after NFL rookie minicamp.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham chats with defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire after NFL rookie minicamp. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It was trial by fire for Cleveland Browns top-five pick Mason Graham, who had a rough go during the team's rookie minicamp.

It was a true "welcome to the NFL" moment.

During practice on Saturday afternoon, Graham was having a difficult time with his conditioning and eventually had puke his guts out on the field.

Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Graham "had to rinse off his helmet" after puking during 11-on-11 drills.

Unfortunately, there is photo evidence, so don't continue scrolling if you're squirmish.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham gets sick during 11 on 11 drills during rookie minicamp.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham gets sick during 11 on 11 drills during rookie minicamp. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham gets sick during 11 on 11 drills during rookie minicamp.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham gets sick during 11 on 11 drills during rookie minicamp. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Those things are going to happen from time to time as rookies transition from college to the NFL. Or maybe he just realized he had to play for the Cleveland Browns.

Whatever the reason, Graham comes to the league with a lot of hype after starring for the Michigan Wolverines.

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan poses after being selected 5th overall by the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan poses after being selected 5th overall by the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL Draft. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Graham finished his college career as a national champion, unanimous All-American, two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree, and a Rose Bowl Defensive MVP.

The future is bright, even if it is Cleveland.

