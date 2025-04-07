NFL teams believe Travis Hunter prefers to play wide receiver
By Matt Reed
Travis Hunter is one of the most intriguing prospects in recent NFL history as he looks to do something that most players would never even consider, but as the draft draws closer some teams think he'll backtrack on wanting to be the Shohei Ohtani of football by playing offense and defense on Sundays.
For months now, Hunter has maintained that he wants to do the unthinkable and follow in the footsteps of his former coach Deion Sanders, who made an NFL living of playing both sides of the football.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported though that after speaking to NFL teams at Hunter's Colorado Pro Day that he prefers to play wide receiver, and if a team made him decide which side of the ball he would play it would be on offense.
Hunter was outstanding throughout his collegiate career, winning the Heisman Trophy and other awards specific to being a receiver and cornerback. However, the Buffaloes star was quite impressive during his final season in Colorado on offense after posting over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wideout.
