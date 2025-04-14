The Big Lead

Ohio State football national championship trophy dropped by JD Vance at White House

The national champion Ohio State Buckeyes football team made a trip to the White House on Monday and nearly had a major mishap with Vice President JD Vance.

By Josh Sanchez

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates with the trophy following the 34-23 win over Notre Dame.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates with the trophy following the 34-23 win over Notre Dame. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes made the trip to the nation's capital on Monday to celebrate their big win over Notre Dame in the College Football National Championship Game.

Ohio State was welcomed to the White House by Vice President J.D. Vance, who nearly had a major mishap on stage.

Vance, who is an Ohio State graduate, was handling the national championship trophy when the base separated and went crashing to the ground.

After an initial gasp, the players couldn't contain their laughter as the Vice President attempted to piece the trophy base back together.

The live reaction on the news added hilarity to the situation.

You can't win them all.

Former Ohio State Buckeye Donovan Jackson received three rings for winning the College Football Playoffs during the spring ga
Former Ohio State Buckeye Donovan Jackson received three rings for winning the College Football Playoffs during the spring game at Ohio Stadium. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 6 Buckeyes held off the Fighting Irish on January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The only thing that could make a national championship win more memorable is watching the Vice President of the United States nearly shattering all of the hard work.

