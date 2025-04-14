Ohio State football national championship trophy dropped by JD Vance at White House
By Josh Sanchez
The Ohio State Buckeyes made the trip to the nation's capital on Monday to celebrate their big win over Notre Dame in the College Football National Championship Game.
Ohio State was welcomed to the White House by Vice President J.D. Vance, who nearly had a major mishap on stage.
MORE: Nico Iamaleava's father potentially ruined his son's college football career
Vance, who is an Ohio State graduate, was handling the national championship trophy when the base separated and went crashing to the ground.
After an initial gasp, the players couldn't contain their laughter as the Vice President attempted to piece the trophy base back together.
MORE: NFL star Maxx Crosby gets unique honor from alma mater, gives NIL opportunities for future players
The live reaction on the news added hilarity to the situation.
You can't win them all.
The No. 6 Buckeyes held off the Fighting Irish on January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The only thing that could make a national championship win more memorable is watching the Vice President of the United States nearly shattering all of the hard work.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Masters mayhem, Paddy's big moment, NIL circus, and more
NBA: Will LeBron James be exposed in NBA playoffs?
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers suffer worst home shutout loss in franchise history
NFL: Chicago Bears offseason addition sees franchise as place to win Super Bowl
SPORTS MEDIA: Bryson DeChambeau bothered by Rory McIlroy's behavior during Masters win