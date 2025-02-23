Draft expert says Shedeur Sanders isn't the "type of quarterback" NFL teams want
By Matt Reed
Shedeur Sanders will likely be a top 5 pick in April's NFL Draft, but one draft expert believes that the son of a legendary NFL star isn't actually what teams are looking for at this moment in time.
Mel Kiper Jr. has been an authority around the draft process for decades, and while Sanders continues to be a player discussed in the same breath as Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter at the top of the 2025 draft, the veteran analyst has differing thoughts on Deion Sanders' kid.
With the state of the NFL's value on getting a franchise quarterback in place, it's no surprise that Sanders finds him in the conversation as one of the ealry picks in the draft. However, there are many varying opinions on Sanders, including anonymous executives saying that he normally would be a top 15 to 30 pick if this were a stronger quarterback class.
Last year, there were a plethora of signal callers taken in Round 1, with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix all selected in the first round.
Daniels and Nix both led their teams to the playoffs during their first season, but that's not always the case for rookies and that's why there's obvious concerns with Sanders coming into the NFL.
Sanders and Ward have built a friendship and rivalry throughout the draft process as each player vies for the attention of NFL teams and potentially the chance to be selected first overall in the draft.
