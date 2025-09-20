College football 2025: Best uniform combinations in Week 4
By Tyler Reed
Week 4 of the college football season is already underway. While the biggest slate of games is happening on Saturday, tonight has been a nice little appetizer.
One of the games on Friday happens to have a team with one of the best uniform combinations of the week. Schools around the country have been crushing the uniform game, and Week 4 is no different.
Here are the best uniform combninations of Week 4.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
It hasn't been the ideal start of the season for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but even if they lose to Tulsa tonight, at least they can say they were the best dressed of the night. The all black look is easily becoming a frontrunner for best look of the year this season in college football.
Kent State Golden Flashes
I may be the only person on the planet who prefers when the Los Angeles Chargers go with the navy blue look. That is why Kent State's look this week has me giving cartoon heart eyes every time I see it. This is an eleven out of ten for me.
East Carolina Pirates
LSU has had a stranglehold on the purple and yellow uniform combination. However, the ECU Pirates are throwing their name in the hat when it comes to that color combination. The helmet is absolutely popping off of this week's uniform combination.
Oregon State Beavers
I don't want to brag, but I made these exact uniforms back in the day while playing College Football 2004. Oregon State is making this list strictly to feed my nostalgia desires. Orange and black are two colors that are close to the heart.
TCU Horned Frogs
There's a good chance that TCU will make the list each week. The all white look this week is the kind of eye candy that will give me diabetes. More of this, Horned Frogs.
