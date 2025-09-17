2025 Heisman Trophy odds: New favorite emerges entering Week 4 of college football season
The college football season loves serving up surprises, and the Heisman Trophy race just got its biggest shake-up yet. What looked like a predictable storyline three weeks ago has completely flipped on its head.
After three games of the 2025 season, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has surged to the top of Heisman odds boards across major sportsbooks. His odds have dropped to as short as +700 after opening the year at +2200, according to FTW.
Beck's rise makes perfect sense when you look at what Miami has accomplished. The Hurricanes sit at 3-0 with statement victories over No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 18 South Florida. Last weekend's 49-12 demolition of USF showcased exactly why Beck deserves the early attention.
Beck completed 23 of 28 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Sure, he threw two interceptions, but his overall command of Miami's offense was undeniable.
What really separates Beck from the pack is his consistency and precision. He's thrown for at least 205 yards and two touchdowns in every game this season. His 79.3% completion rate leads the nation, while his 89.9 QBR ranks fourth nationally.
Beck's ability to spread the ball around Miami's deep receiver group has turned the Hurricanes into legitimate ACC contenders. Meanwhile, the preseason favorites have stumbled badly.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who opened as a top contender, has dropped to 30-1 odds and sits 10th in current rankings. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier has fallen to 15-1 after struggling against Florida in a crucial SEC matchup.
Oklahoma's John Mateer remains in contention at +900 odds thanks to steady team success, though he lacks the flashy moments that grab Heisman voters' attention. Oregon's Dante Moore (+1100) and Georgia's Gunner Stockton (+1200) stay relevant with strong statistical performances.
September Heismans rarely translate to December hardware, but Beck's early dominance suggests this race might have found its true frontrunner.
