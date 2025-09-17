NFL Hall of Famer dispels myth of halftime adjustments with hilarious quote
The Cincinnati Bengals dug themselves into a 17-10 hole against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but somehow clawed back for a stunning 31-27 victory. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams shook off a sluggish first half against the Tennessee Titans and rolled to a 33-19 win in the second half.
Comebacks like these usually get credited to those magical "halftime adjustments" that coaches supposedly make. But Peyton Manning thinks that's complete nonsense.
The Hall of Fame quarterback, who's never been shy about sharing his thoughts, recently tackled this popular football myth during an interview. Manning's take was classic Peyton - smart, direct, and dripping with that dry humor we've come to expect.
"Yeah, all those halftime adjustments, it really paid off right there," he said following a Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped pass. "I don't know about you; I don't think I ever made a halftime adjustment in my entire 18-year career, I think that's the biggest myth in football. The 'halftime adjustments,' right? You go in, you use the restroom, you eat a couple oranges, and then the head coach says 'all right, let's go.'"
Manning makes a pretty solid point about NFL halftime reality. Teams get just 13 minutes between quarters, and that's outside of Super Bowl extended breaks. By the time players walk from sideline to locker room, they're looking at maybe 10 minutes to actually reset.
Factor in bathroom breaks, grabbing some water, and basic necessities, and there's hardly time for revolutionary strategy sessions.
Most real adjustments happen right on the field anyway. You'll see quarterbacks glued to tablets during defensive series, studying coverages for their next drive.
The idea of fiery halftime speeches sparking brilliant new game plans makes for great television drama. But according to Manning, that's usually just good storytelling rather than football reality.
