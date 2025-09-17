Golfer who won two majors, $14.7 million suddenly announces retirement at 40
Golfer Stacy Lewis, who won two majors and nearly $15 million in an LPGA career spanning two decades, announced her retirement Wednesday.
"I will finish out the 2025 season, but this will be my last on the LPGA," Lewis wrote on her Twitter/X account. "I'm not exactly sure what is next but I'm so grateful for all the Arkansas fans and people that have supported me along way!"
Lewis, 40, joined the LPGA Tour in 2009, and had been competing in tour events as an amateur since 2006. According to her biography on the Tour's website, Lewis' total career earnings tallied $14.7 million.
Among Lewis' 13 career wins are two major titles: the 2011 Kraft Nabisco Championship and the 2013 RICOH Women's British Open at St. Andrew's. Lewis also tied for fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and was named Rolex Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014.
Lewis' last tour victory came in 2020 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.
A native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Lewis was diagnosed with scoliosis at age 11. She was treated by a spinal fusion specialist in high school and missed her first collegiate golf season at the University of Arkansas recovering from the surgery.
Undeterred, Lewis went on to win 12 collegiate events, the 2005 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, as well as the 2007 NCAA Division I national championship and the 2008 SEC Championship and Player of the Year award.
