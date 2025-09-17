Molly Qerim 'abruptly' resigns from ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith says
By Josh Sanchez
This week, it was reported that Molly Qerim would be leaving ESPN at the end of the year. However, things have taken a much different turn.
Qerim was not present for First Take on Tuesday morning, and later in the day co-host Stephen A. Smith went on his podcast to make an interesting reveal.
According to Stephen A., Qerim decided to "abruptly" resign from the show.
“To say that I’m quite sad about it is an understatement,” Stephen A. said. “To be blunt, it came as a shock. I was not aware that this is something that she was contemplating doing. But in the end, she made her decision and we have to move on as a show."
He continued, “I don’t like it. I’m not happy about it because I appreciate her and what she has meant to me, and what she has meant to the show, and what she has meant to the business. And I’m going to miss her. It’s just that simple.
"But we all make decisions that we deem to being our best interest for whatever reason. And that story is for her to tell. Do I have an idea, of course I do. Am I going to share it with you? No. Because again that’s her story to tell.”
Qerim said her farewell on social media earlier in the day, and now it will be interesting to see what direction the show decides to go moving forward.
The longtime host joined ESPN in 2006 and has filled a variety of rolls. Before becoming the host of First Take in 2015.
