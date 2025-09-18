Leading Fox Sports analyst shares thoughts on struggles of Texas’ Arch Manning
Perhaps no player in college football had more expectation and pressure on their shoulders heading into this season than Arch Manning, with many tipping him as a potential Heisman favorite who would lead Texas to glory.
But after being well contained by Ohio State’s defense in their season opener, the Longhorns QB hasn’t exactly delivered the standout or bounce back performances people were hoping for against the lesser competition of San Jose State and UTEP either.
MORE: UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster amid winless streak
For Fox Sports College Football Analyst Joel Klatt, the weight of expectation is a factor that cannot be ignored when considering the difficulties the redshirt sophomore has faced so far in his first full year as a starter.
“I think that the pressure is there which leads to him pressing, which leads to him being ahead of the offense. It all to me is a domino effect,” Klatt said while speaking on FS1’s First Things First.
Ultimately, Klatt feels the young Manning still has time to turn things around and become one of the elite players in the country, as long as he commits to the grind and process of wanting to improve and get better.
“You have to go through the fire to know who you are, and how are you going to respond. So that would be my encouragement to Arch, is everything's ahead of you,” said Klatt.
“You can play better, we know you can play better. You just have to go through the fire and come out the other side.”
That much is true. Overcoming challenges, especially when things aren’t going your way, is something any player must learn to do if they want to become great. And for Arch Manning, he gets the chance to do just that the rest of the season starting with a home matchup against Sam Houston on Saturday.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
THURSDAY ROUNDUP: Cubs end drought, Ben Johnson silences Tom Brady drama, and more
CFB: 2025 Heisman Trophy odds: New favorite emerges entering Week 4 of college football season
NFL: NFL Hall of Famer dispels myth of halftime adjustments with hilarious quote
GOLF: Golfer who won two majors, $14.7 million suddenly announces retirement at 40
SPORTS MEDIA: Molly Qerim 'abruptly' resigns from ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith says
VIRAL: Cardi B announces pregnancy with NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs