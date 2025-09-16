Clemson's Dabo Swinney gives defiant response after lackluster start
Before the 2025 College Football season began, the Clemson Tigers were ranked number four in the Preseason AP poll with many people viewing them as a team capable of winning the national championship.
Since then, they have suffered two defeats in their first three games including losing on the road last Saturday to Georgia Tech by way of a last second field goal, and the Tigers’ unconvincing start to the year has left some serious question marks on their title winning prospects.
MORE: UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster amid winless streak
Head Coach Dabo Swinney is adamant however they have the players and talent to play better moving forward, and that their program possesses the winning pedigree to turn their season around.
In his weekly news conference, Swinney doubled down on the success he has achieved in his time as Clemson's head coach, which has included winning National Championships in 2016 and 2018, to further reiterate that the football program he leads is indeed one of the best in the country.
“If they want me gone, they can send me on my way. If they’re tired of winning, they can send me on my way,” he said during the press conference as per On3.com.
“I won’t stop. I’m 55. I’ll go somewhere else and win. I ain’t going to the beach. We’ve won this league eight of the last 10 years. Is that good?”
Judging by his words, it certainly seems that Swinney is very motivated to lead his team to a quality victory over Syracuse on Saturday in Death Valley, as a first step of showing any critics that it’s too early to write off the Clemson Tigers in 2025.
