Cardi B announces pregnancy with NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Cardi B just made 2025 a whole lot more interesting with some unexpected baby news. The rapper sat down with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" and casually dropped the bombshell that she's expecting her fourth child.
This time, it's not with ex-husband Offset.
MORE: Chiefs’ loss didn’t stop Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from joining Patrick Mahomes’ birthday bash
"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs," Cardi revealed during the interview. "I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."
Cardi used the interview to discuss her upcoming second album, Am I The Drama?, and her recently announced arena tour. The announcement comes months after she and the Buffalo Bills wide receiver made their relationship public earlier this year.
She already shares three children with rapper Offset - daughters Kulture and Blossom, plus son Wave. Their divorce saga played out publicly for years before she filed again in July 2024. Shortly after, she quietly started dating Diggs toward the end of 2024, making things Instagram official by June 2025.
Since then, the pair has been spotted together frequently, including courtside at Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks' playoff push this spring.
Diggs, 31, brings serious credentials as one of the NFL's top receivers with multiple All-Pro honors. He also has a daughter from a previous relationship.
What makes this relationship different is how Diggs has grounded Cardi through her most stressful moments. She opened up about how he gives her a rare sense of safety, helping her feel confident when life gets overwhelming.
Just weeks ago, she admitted to having a panic attack during her album rollout, breaking down as pressure mounted.
Diggs' presence reminded her she wasn't facing everything alone, inspiring her to channel those emotions into a new track titled "Safe." Fans have embraced the pairing, drawn to the mix of Cardi's bold personality and Diggs' on-field brilliance.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP: Cal Raleigh's historic season, massive ESPN exit, and more
MLB: Proud husband Francisco Lindor gushes over wife Katia's national anthem performance
NBA: Adam Silver responds after Pablo Torre calls out NBA Commissioner in Clippers scandal
NFL: Chiefs’ loss didn’t stop Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from joining Patrick Mahomes’ birthday bash
VIRAL: Jameis Winston’s postgame moment with young Giants fan goes viral