The Big Lead

Cardi B announces pregnancy with NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B confirmed she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs during a new interview, sharing how she feels about the next chapter in her life.

By Yagya Bhargava

Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso.
Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. / BRIANA SANCHEZ / EL PASO TIMES, El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC
facebooktwitter

Cardi B just made 2025 a whole lot more interesting with some unexpected baby news. The rapper sat down with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" and casually dropped the bombshell that she's expecting her fourth child.

This time, it's not with ex-husband Offset.

MORE: Chiefs’ loss didn’t stop Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from joining Patrick Mahomes’ birthday bash

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs," Cardi revealed during the interview. "I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

Cardi used the interview to discuss her upcoming second album, Am I The Drama?, and her recently announced arena tour. The announcement comes months after she and the Buffalo Bills wide receiver made their relationship public earlier this year.

She already shares three children with rapper Offset - daughters Kulture and Blossom, plus son Wave. Their divorce saga played out publicly for years before she filed again in July 2024. Shortly after, she quietly started dating Diggs toward the end of 2024, making things Instagram official by June 2025.

Since then, the pair has been spotted together frequently, including courtside at Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks' playoff push this spring.

Diggs, 31, brings serious credentials as one of the NFL's top receivers with multiple All-Pro honors. He also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

What makes this relationship different is how Diggs has grounded Cardi through her most stressful moments. She opened up about how he gives her a rare sense of safety, helping her feel confident when life gets overwhelming.

Just weeks ago, she admitted to having a panic attack during her album rollout, breaking down as pressure mounted.

Diggs' presence reminded her she wasn't facing everything alone, inspiring her to channel those emotions into a new track titled "Safe." Fans have embraced the pairing, drawn to the mix of Cardi's bold personality and Diggs' on-field brilliance.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP: Cal Raleigh's historic season, massive ESPN exit, and more

MLB: Proud husband Francisco Lindor gushes over wife Katia's national anthem performance

NBA: Adam Silver responds after Pablo Torre calls out NBA Commissioner in Clippers scandal

NFL: Chiefs’ loss didn’t stop Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from joining Patrick Mahomes’ birthday bash

VIRAL: Jameis Winston’s postgame moment with young Giants fan goes viral

Home/NFL