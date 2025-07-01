The Big Lead

Coco Gauff suffers shocking Wimbledon defeat to World No. 42 in first round

American tennis star Coco Gauff, the No. 2 player in the world, suffered a shocking first-round defeat at Wimbledon that sent shockwaves through the tournament.

By Josh Sanchez

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts to a point during her match against Madison Keys at Roland Garros Stadium. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
American tennis star Coco Gauff entered the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club riding high after her successful run at the French Open last month.

Gauff, the No. 2 player in the world, faced off against Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine in the first round on Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Gauff, things did not go as planned.

Gauff struggled to find her serve early and often and eventually suffered a shocking straight set loss to the Ukrainian, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, bringing a premature end to her time in London.

It is a loss that nobody saw coming, but kudos to Yastremska for a masterful performance and keeping her composure throughout the match.

Yastremska now advances to the second round of the tournament where she will face off against Anastasia Zakharova, who defeated Victoria Azarenka in Round 1, on Thursday, July 3.

