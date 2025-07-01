Coco Gauff suffers shocking Wimbledon defeat to World No. 42 in first round
By Josh Sanchez
American tennis star Coco Gauff entered the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club riding high after her successful run at the French Open last month.
Gauff, the No. 2 player in the world, faced off against Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine in the first round on Tuesday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Gauff, things did not go as planned.
MORE: Emma Raducanu laughs off Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors ahead of Wimbledon
Gauff struggled to find her serve early and often and eventually suffered a shocking straight set loss to the Ukrainian, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, bringing a premature end to her time in London.
It is a loss that nobody saw coming, but kudos to Yastremska for a masterful performance and keeping her composure throughout the match.
Yastremska now advances to the second round of the tournament where she will face off against Anastasia Zakharova, who defeated Victoria Azarenka in Round 1, on Thursday, July 3.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Denver Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr., reunite with fan favorite in NBA free agency
CBB: EA Sports makes triumphant return with amazing college basketball video game teaser
NFL: Dolphins, Steelers stun NFL with blockbuster trade involving Jalen Ramsey
MMA: UFC legend Daniel Cormier hilariously pulls ultra rare card of hated rival Jon Jones
VIRAL: Browns fans give massive eye roll after discovering Shedeur Sanders' 'mentor'