Los Angeles Chargers gift custom jersey to Love Island USA star Pepe Garcia at camp
By Josh Sanchez
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially kicked off training camp as teams around the league begin to ramp up their preparations for the 2025 NFL season in the coming weeks.
Fans were out in full force to get their first glimpse of the team, but there was also a special guest.
The Chargers' official X account got in on the Love Island USA craze by sharing a photo of season 7 castmember Pepe Garcia, whose full name is Jose Garcia-Gonzalez.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers 'gold' uniforms get roasted by those around NFL
Pepe was one of the loved castmembers on the show who made his way to the finale while in a couple with Iris Kendall. Pepe was photographed at the team's training camp session with a custom Chargers jersey.
The Chargers really missed out on an opportunity to tweet, "A new bombshell has entered the villa."
Unsurprisingly, because of the overwhelming popularity of the show, Pepe was making his way through the lines of fans signing autographs and taking pictures.
Pepe owns a gym in Los Angeles after spending several years playing professional basketball overseasons. He spent two years playing at the college level for Cal State Fullerton.
MORE: NFL fans sound off on absurd ESPN top-10 wide receiver rankings
Now that he is back in Los Angeles following his time in Fiji to film the show, he can now get back to showing his support for his favorite NFL team.
The Chargers will open the NFL Preseason in the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall o fFame Stadium on Thursday, July 31. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, where every season of Love Island USA is available to stream online.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ESPYS: Complete list of award winners from the 2025 ESPYS
MLB: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recognizes low-spending teams hurting baseball
NBA: Victor Wembanyama’s newest injury update will excite NBA fans
NFL: NFL fans sound off on absurd ESPN top-10 wide receiver rankings
SPORTS MEDIA: Fox Sports pushing for college football content with Barstool's Dave Portnoy