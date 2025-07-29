Cleveland Browns owner hints Texas star Arch Manning won't enter 2026 NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
The Cleveland Browns have too many quarterbacks on their roster at the moment and not a lot to show fans heading into the 2025 NFL season that will make them feel comfortable about winning football games.
However, a recent speculation from Fox Sports host Collin Cowherd insinuated that the Browns could already be thinking about one of college football's biggest stars for the 2026 NFL Draft if Texas quarterback Arch Manning decides to leave the Texas Longhorns.
Despite the rumor, Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam shut down that train of thought Tuesday when discussing Manning and even went as far as to state that he expects the young signal caller to remain at Texas until after the 2026 college football season.
That's likely not what Browns fans want to hear considering the hype around the next generation Manning, but they did draft two quarterbacks this year in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, so perhaps the AFC North team will end up finding some stability with one of them behind center.
