Arch Manning era begins at Texas with QB becoming main event at SEC Media Days

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is already seeing the bright lights after making his SEC Media Day debut with all eyes on him.

By Tyler Reed

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is surrounded by media as he participates in SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is surrounded by media as he participates in SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Since the moment that Arch Manning committed to the Texas football program, everyone has wondered when his moment would come with the program.

For two seasons, Manning sat behind Quinn Ewers waiting for his moment to be known as QB 1, and this season, those dreams will come true.

Manning has been given the keys to the Longhorns offense, and in his first SEC Media Days as the starter, Manning owned the day.

The hype is real, and longtime radio host Paul Finebaum has continued to stoke those flames. Earlier this month, Finebaum called Manning the best college football quarterback since Tim Tebow.

However, in typical Manning fashion, Arch played down all the hype he has been receiving this summer. The new Texas quarterback said he doesn't know how he is on all of these preseason award lists because he doesn't have a big enough sample size on the field to judge his talents fairly.

Manning may want the hype to calm down; however, it's not going away any time soon. The Longhorns entered the SEC as one of the top teams in the conference, making the conference championship and College Football Playoff in their first season. Expectations are always high in Austin, but with Manning, they may be even higher for this season.

