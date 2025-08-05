Browns' front office continues to prove they don't know what to do with QB position
By Tyler Reed
Normally, an NFL team keeps, at the most, three quarterbacks on their roster, with one being an emergency roster spot.
However, the Cleveland Browns have never been normal. The team started camp with four quarterbacks on the roster, drafting two of those in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the team would be signing NFL journeyman quarterback Tyler Huntley.
Now, why would the Browns need five quarterbacks? Maybe they are starting another basketball team in Cleveland. It could be necessary, given the heartbreak the Cavaliers have given the city over the last few years.
The news also came shortly before the Browns released their first preseason depth chart, which has Shedeur Sanders as the fourth-string quarterback entering their first preseason game.
Is the move to bring Huntley really the team saying they may not have the right guy to lead the team in 2025 already on the roster?
It's been shot down by Browns management, but this team is tanking for Arch Manning. There's no good reason to have five quarterbacks on your roster, and to me, it feels that the Browns are hoping this year goes off the rails quickly. But honestly, trying to do that seems strange for a franchise that seemingly always does this year after year.
Keep being you, Brownie.
