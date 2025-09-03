Charles Barkley lashes out at NBA for making fans pay for streaming services
By Matt Reed
The NBA has joined in on the age of streaming when it comes to how the league distributes games to its fans, and one of the most outspoken analysts on television isn't thrilled with the way commissioner Adam Silver and Co. are approaching this new model.
Charles Barkley has never been one to shy away from drama, and this time the 'Inside The NBA' pundit has called out the NBA for putting its games on streaming services that make it more difficult for fans to watch their product on a weekly basis.
Next season, the NBA has already shifted its coverage with games moving from TNT to NBC, while Amazon Prime Video will debut its coverage on the streaming platform for the first time in league history. While the NFL and MLB have already been using this model for several years, the NBA is at a wide juncture where the number of fans has been dwindling down for a variety of factors.
It's highly unlikely that any of the top leagues in the United States will be discontinuing their rights partnerships with streaming services, but at least Barkley is looking out for NBA fans in the process.
