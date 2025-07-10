Amazon Prime reveals star-studded NBA broadcast team for 2025 season
By Matt Reed
NBA games will have a new feel during the 2025/26 season and beyond as the league takes a different approach with sports media through streaming partner Amazon Prime, which has finally revealed its full team that will be presenting games.
NBA on Prime announced its entire broadcasting team ahead of next season, which includes several high-profile play-by-play commentators like Ian Eagle and Kevin Harlan, who have done NFL and NBA games for decades on CBS and TNT, among other networks.
Meanwhile, former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy and ex-NBA guard Dell Curry - Stephen Curry's father - have also been tabbed as names to appear on broadcasts as game analysts.
The moves from Amazon will present some interesting shakeups though, especially with Eagle and Harlan working with new cast members. During Harlan's TNT days, he was traditionally paired with names like Grant Hill and Reggie Miller while calling matchups.
