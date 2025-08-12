Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks highlight NBC Sports' huge NBA slate on MLK Day
By Matt Reed
The NBA schedule is starting to trickle in with some of its key dates filling up fast, and one of NBC Sports' first marquee events will be a traditional league holiday where basketball reigns supreme.
RELATED: ESPN reveals two massive doubleheaders to start 2025-26 NBA season
The league has always been a staple for basketball fans on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and in 2026 the NBA has a four-pack of games slated to appear on NBC Sports, including the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks taking on the New York Knicks.
Overall, it's an impressive day of matchups and superstars, including rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
With NBC making its return to covering NBA games, this will be one of the network's big opportunities to impress fans with their coverage and hear the remake of their highly-popular introduction song Roundball Rock.
