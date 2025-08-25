Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins reportedly could leave NFL for college football return
By Matt Reed
The Cleveland Browns already have enough drama going on this offseason as the AFC North team decides what they're going to do with their plethora of quarterbacks, but one player that continues to fascinate the franchise's fanbase is rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.
The former Ohio State standout remains the only 2025 NFL Draft rookie that is unsigned ahead of the season, however, the longer this situation goes on the more speculation there will be that Judkins may not even play in the NFL this year.
According to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk insider Mike Florio, the option for Judkins to play college football this year isn't completely off the table, despite the fact that it would be wildly unexpected.
Judkins reportedly does have eligibility remaining to compete in college sports, and Florio points out that under the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement there doesn't explicitly say anything about an unsigned player being unable to return to college football.
As per the league's rules though, if Judkins doesn't sign with Cleveland at all, that would potentially create a situation where the running back could re-enter the 2026 NFL Draft and have the opportunity to be drafted by a different franchise.
The Browns have been unable to give many updates on Judkins' situation, but there's certainly still a possibility that the two sides negotiate a deal following any outcome in his legal matter.
