Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins reportedly could leave NFL for college football return

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins has not signed his rookie deal and could explore a return to college this season.



“If Judkins would play in college football this year, the Browns would still hold his contractual rights. If he doesn’t sign with the Browns at all,… pic.twitter.com/YtFcIVVHZH