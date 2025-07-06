Celtics legend Paul Pierce calls himself 'purest' scorer in NBA history
By Tyler Reed
There may not be another team in sports history that has gotten more mileage out of winning one championship than the 2008 Boston Celtics.
There's no debate, a team with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen is deadly. However, they won one ring, and like to spin the tale that they're the reason super teams were created, even though they were a super team themselves.
It got lost in the holiday weekend shuffle, but Pierce may have topped his '08 Celtics talk during comments he made on Fox Sports' 'Speak', this past Thursday.
In a conversation regarding LeBron James calling Kevin Durant the "most equipped" scorer in NBA history, Pierce laid claim that he is probably the best pure scorer in NBA history.
Pierce is a great player, a hall of famer even. However, it's okay to say you were great, but let's not let the confindence go to the head.
Durant is a far better scorer than Pierce, even their career numbers would say that. Durant is eighth all-time on the scorers list, while Pierce is 18th.
To go even further, Pierce's career field goal percentage is 44, while Durant's is currently 52.7. Pierce is a legend. However, let's not belittle Durant, who is a far better scorer than one of the greatest Celtics of all time.
