Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce recall wild story of fan sneaking into Celtics locker room after NBA championship win
The 2007-08 Boston Celtics were a historic team, winning the championship while being powered by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen. Boston beat the Lakers 4-2 in the NBA Finals, and the celebrations, including Garnett's iconic 'Anything is Possible' moment, have been seared into every basketball fan's memory.
If basketball fans were asked what is the one place they would all like to be, 'in the locker room after my team has won a championship' would be among the top answers. And it seems that one Celtics fan lived that dream, as KG and Pierce hilariously recounted on their podcast.
RELATED: Luka Doncic beats Steph Curry, LeBron James and makes NBA history
"There's a dude in there with a beer, he's sitting there," Garnett said. "He's sitting, he's just chilling," Pierce added. Garnett then said, "So we sitting here, about an hour go by, we talking about everything. Finally Paul go, 'Who you with, man?' He's like, 'I'm just here, I'm just a fan.' And we all go 'WHAT?!'
"And our security at the time, goes, 'What?' and he reaches. Man, he reached (for his gun) and I was like, 'Whoa hold on. Leave him alone.' They threw him out so fast."
It's hard to believe that a fan could make it to those legendary celebrations, considering how tight security at NBA arenas tends to be. Considering that the players have their friends and family in the back during their celebrations, though, it's easy to understand why it took them so long to realize what had happened.
The Boston Celtics wouldn't win an NBA championship for 16 more years until they finally won last season. Knowing this, it's safe to say that the fan likely had no regrets about his decision to sneak into the locker room.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WNBA: Hailey Van Lith turns heads at WNBA Draft with 'Orange Carpet' dress
CFB: Colorado to immortalize football legends Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders
NBA: Detroit Pistons limit who can buy tickets for opening playoff series
NFL: Full list of 2025 NFL draft attendees: 17 players receive invites
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup: Full list of matches for Saturday & Sunday